Texans Offer Fans Discount for Deshaun Watson Jersey Swap

Texans fans finally can trade their jerseys of former players to the team store and then receive a discount on a current player’s team jersey.

The Texans announced Monday that fans will receive 44% off a new jersey through Saturday at the team shop at NRG Stadium when they exchange a jersey of a former Texans player acquired from 2017 to ’21.

Fifty-nine players fit that description, but it’s pretty clear which one is the focus of the promotion. The No. 4 jersey featured in a tweet publicizing the promotion previously belonged to quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Watson, now with the Browns, is currently serving an 11-game suspension following an investigation into myriad reports of sexual harassment and sexual assault. Cleveland traded three first-round draft picks to Houston in March for Watson and then signed him to a five-year, $230 million contract.

Coincidentally, Watson is expected to return from his suspension on Dec. 4 when the Browns face the Texans.

Needless to say, the Texans want their fans to look past their former quarterback and support the team’s current players.

