The Falcons were down by six points with three minutes left in Sunday’s game against the Buccaneers when Atlanta defensive lineman Grady Jarrett sacked Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady on a pivotal third down. The big play, however, didn’t count because of a controversial roughing the passer penalty. Because of the flag, Tampa Bay’s drive stayed alive and Brady was able to run out the clock for a 21-15 win.

Football fans everywhere reacted strongly to the controversial call, including former NFL coach and Hall of Famer Tony Dungy.

“The roughing the passer call on Atlanta’s Grady Jarrett Vs Bucs Tom Brady came at a key moment in the 4th quarter,” Dungy posted on Twitter. “It was a terrible call. They have to protect all players, including the QBs. But Jarrett did nothing wrong. I believe this call was an over reaction to Tua last week.”

Dungy is referring to when Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was thrown to the ground, similarly to Brady, and was carted off the field and taken to a hospital with a concussion on Sept. 29 against the Bengals.

