Mike Tomlin ‘Confident’ in OC Matt Canada Amid Struggles

The Steelers are off to a disappointing 1–4 start to the season and have already changed their quarterbacks from Mitchell Trubisky to rookie Kenny Pickett. However, that quarterback change didn’t help last week when the Bills beat Pittsburgh 38–3.

With the spotlight directly on second-year offensive coordinator Matt Canada, head coach Mike Tomlin still has belief in his assistant coach. However, Tomlin understands that the offense has to produce for everyone else to believe.

“I’m confident, but confidence means very little,” Tomlin said, via Pro Football Talk. “It’s what is on tape. We understand that. We understand the nature of your questioning. That’s just where we’re I’m at with it right now. I’m not changing for the sake of changing, I’m changing if I feel it produces a better-desired outcome in any area. We’re looking at those things, we’re open to those things but not in an effort to quell the masses.”

Canada’s stint with the Steelers is his first extended job in the NFL, as he spent his entire coaching career prior to 2020 bouncing around college football.

Last season, after Canada took over, the team ranked 21st in points scored and 23rd in total yards. This year the unit has regressed even more, as they currently rank 30th in points scored and 28th in total yards.

Since Tomlin took over the Steelers in 2007, he has only had four offensive coordinators including Canada, and none of the other three were let go before three years on the job.

