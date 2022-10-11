Despite dealing with an injury, Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett says Russell Wilson will play Monday night against the Chargers. He shared the news during an appearance on 104.3 The Fan Tuesday.

It was first reported Saturday that the quarterback flew to Los Angeles on Friday for an injection to address discomfort in his throwing shoulder, according to a report from NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. In a separate report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, he suffered the injury on Oct. 2 against the Raiders and played through it on Thursday night against the Colts. The injury is reportedly a partially torn lat near his right shoulder.

Hopefully for the Broncos, the procedure worked wonders for Wilson because the team’s offense has been nothing short of a disappointment to start the season. Denver has scored a total of just six touchdowns in its first five games of 2022 and its new quarterback has struggled.

Wilson has thrown for 1,254 yards through Week 5 and has tallied four passing touchdowns but has also thrown three interceptions. Before the season started, there were whispers of the team being a possible Super Bowl contender, but now the Broncos sit at 2–3 ahead of facing down a capable Chargers team on Monday Night Football.

Kick off is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN, where Wilson will look to get his team back on track.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Denver Broncos coverage, go to Mile High Huddle.