Falcons’ Kyle Pitts Discusses Injury Status Ahead of 49ers Game

After missing last Sunday’s Falcons–Buccaneers game with a hamstring injury, Atlanta tight end Kyle Pitts told reporters on Wednesday that he expects to play on Sunday against the 49ers, per ESPN’s Michael Rothstein.

Pitts returned to practice on Wednesday as a limited participant. He missed the entire week of practice last week, so his participation on Wednesday was a step in the right direction toward recovery.

It’s unknown how the tight end suffered his injury, although it’s suspected that his hamstring became sore after the team’s 23–20 win over the Browns on Oct. 2.

Pitts’s absence during the Falcons’ 21–15 loss at Tampa Bay marked the first time he’s missed a game in his two-year NFL career. The 22-year-old has recorded 10 receptions for 150 yards in four games this season.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Atlanta Falcons coverage, go to Falcon Report.