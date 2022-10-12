On Tuesday, Commanders coach Ron Rivera told reporters he apologized to his team and had a conversation with Carson Wentz after he made comments that appeared to be critical of his team’s quarterback.

“At the end of the day, I spoke to my team this morning,” Rivera said. “I basically told them I said some things that were misconstrued, I didn’t present properly, and that’s on me so I took accountability.

“The players have been really positive about it,” he added. “Carson and I had a nice conversation, so I think we’re ready to roll.”

The drama started when Rivera was asked why other teams in the NFC East are ahead of his squad regarding their respective rebuilds and he simply answered “quarterback.”

After his initial answer, he went on to explain that the other teams have had more time to build around their signal-callers compared to Washington. This is Carson Wentz’s first season with the Commanders and on Tuesday, he addressed his coach’s comments.

“Addressed it, handled it, nothing for me that I’m openly concerned about,” Wentz told reporters. “Coach is a very straightforward upfront guy, he addressed it in the team meeting, which I thought was really cool, and what he meant by it all. So, I feel very confident in that.”

