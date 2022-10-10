Ron Rivera Has Blunt Answer For Why NFC East Foes Are Better Than Commanders

The NFC East is proving to be one of the best divisions in the NFL so far this year.

The Eagles (5–0) are the league’s only remaining undefeated team. The Cowboys have gone 4–1, with all their wins behind backup quarterback Cooper Rush. The Giants also have gone 4–1, which is as many wins as they had the entire 2021 season.

Then there’s the Commanders, who have won just one game this season.

Washington coach Ron Rivera was asked by The Washington Post’s Matthew Paras on Monday why he thought the other NFC East teams are further ahead than the Commanders right now.

Rivera simply replied, “quarterback.”

Out of context, that statement could be viewed as a stinging indictment of Carson Wentz, whom Washington acquired from the Colts in March. However, Rivera explained that Washington’s issues run deeper than just the player who takes the snaps.

Rivera then clarified that the other three NFC East teams have been able to build their teams around a quarterback, while the Commanders are still adjusting to their new starter.

“The truth is this is a quarterback-driven league,” Rivera said. “If you look at the teams that have been able to sustain success, they’ve been able to build it around a specific quarterback.”

Paras then asked the coach if he “regrets” trading for Wentz.

“No, I got no regrets about the quarterback. I think our quarterback has done some good things,” Rivera said. “There’s been a couple games that he’s struggled, but you look at his numbers from yesterday, you look at his numbers he’s had throughout the year. There was a time he was very solid.”

The Commanders have already lost to two NFC East opponents this season, first losing 24–8 to the Eagles and then 25–10 to the Cowboys. Washington faces Philadelphia again on Nov. 14.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Washington Commanders coverage, go to Washington Football.