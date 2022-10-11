Commanders coach Ron Rivera’s Monday comments captivated football fans everywhere when he simply said “quarterback” when asked why other teams in the NFC East are ahead of his squad regarding their respective rebuilds.

Rivera went on to explain that the other teams have had more time to build around their signal-callers compared to Washington. This is Carson Wentz’s first season with the Commanders and on Tuesday he addressed his coach’s comments.

“Addressed it, handled it, nothing for me that I’m openly concerned about,” Wentz told reporters. “Coach is a very straight forward upfront guy, he addressed it in the team meeting, which I thought was really cool, and what he meant by it all. So, I feel very confident in that.”

After his initial comments, Rivera was asked if he regretted trading for Wentz during the offseason.

“No, I got no regrets about the quarterback. I think our quarterback has done some good things,” Rivera said. “There’s been a couple games that he’s struggled, but you look at his numbers from yesterday, you look at his numbers he’s had throughout the year. There was a time he was very solid.”

In his first five games with Washington, Wentz has thrown for 1,390 yards along with 10 touchdowns to six interceptions. He is currently fifth in the NFL in passing yards.

The Commanders currently sit at the bottom of the competitive NFC East at just 1–4 and will face the Bears on Thursday at 8:15 p.m. ET.

