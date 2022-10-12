Former Jets, Packers Tight End Tyrone Davis Has Died

The standout tight end helped the Packers reach the Super Bowl in his first pro season. IMAGO/ZUMA Wire

Former Jets and Packers tight end Tyrone Davis died on Oct. 2 at the age of 50, the team announced on Wednesday.

It’s unknown at this time Davis’s cause of death.

The Virginia native was drafted in the fourth round by the Jets in 1995. He entered the draft as a wide receiver before changing his position to tight end in his second NFL season. He played two seasons in New York.

Ahead of the 1997 season, Davis was traded to the Packers. He played in Green Bay through the 2002 season, starting in 27 of 69 game appearances and helping the team reach Super Bowl XXXII in his first season, though they lost to the Broncos.

He finished his career with 73 receptions for 795 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Davis played collegiate football at the University of Virginia as a wide receiver. He continues to hold the record for most career touchdown catches in program history with 28.

In 2012, Davis was inducted into his hometown’s hall of fame, the Halifax County-South Boston Sports Hall of Fame.