Giants’ Jamie Gillan Remains in London Due to Passport Issue, per Report

After playing Sunday’s game in London, Giants punter Jamie Gillan had to stay in England due to issues he had with his passport, NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero reported. Gillan is expected to return to New York on Thursday in advance of the Giants’ game against the Ravens this weekend.

The veteran, nicknamed “The Scottish Hammer,” was originally born in Scotland and came over to the United States with his father on a NATO visa, which never got transferred to a work visa, according to Pelissero. Gillan was able to retrieve a new passport with the assistance of U.S. diplomats in the United Kingdom.

The 25-year-old Gillan moved to Maryland in 2013 and attended Arkansas Pine-Bluff for four years beginning in ’15. The Browns drafted him in ’19, and after three seasons in Cleveland and a brief stint in Buffalo, Gillan signed with the Giants this past offseason.

So far this year, Gillan has played in all five games for New York punting the ball 21 times for a career-high 51 yards-per-punt average

