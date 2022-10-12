What NFL Ticket Prices Say About the Playoff Picture Ahead of Week 6

From the Colts and Broncos racing to 10 points on Thursday to the Raiders and Chiefs trading scores like an NBA game, Week 5 of the NFL season was certainly a memorable one. But which games had the biggest influence on the rapidly-emerging playoff picture? Here’s a look at the biggest storylines from the week that impacted the playoff race, using insights from SI Tickets’ postseason reservations.

Rams Rut Continues

The defending Super Bowl champions are now 2–3 after Sunday’s home loss to the Cowboys. Is it time for alarm in Los Angeles? Offensively, this is clearly not the same team as the one that was so explosive a season ago. The Rams have failed to top 10 points in back-to-back games and three times in five games this season. And Matthew Stafford, who was so good a season ago, has just five touchdowns and seven interceptions on the season. The warning signs from the loss to the Cowboys were obvious, as SI Tickets’ Super Bowl reservation prices for the Rams dropped 26% after the game.

There’s plenty of time for a turnaround, particularly in a division that has hardly lit the world on fire thus far. Three home games in their next four could help, though other than this coming week’s game against the Panthers the schedule doesn’t get much easier.

Go (Home), Pack, Go?

Yes, the Giants are clearly much improved. But the Packers’ 27–22 loss to the Giants in London was a troubling one, showing off some of the same vulnerabilities that have plagued Green Bay in the postseason in the past.

The Giants offense led by Daniel Jones scored on five straight drives starting late in the first quarter and continuing until a late-game clock management drive. And while Saquon Barkley may be tough to stop, the Giants’ ability to move the ball down the field in the passing game is a concern, especially considering how depleted the New York wide receiver room was. On the other side of the ball, the Packers failed to put together a scoring drive in the second half, a stark contrast after moving the ball with ease in the first.

Packers Super Bowl ticket reservation prices dropped 28% after the loss on SI Tickets. It’s clear Green Bay has work to do if it wants to be considered a top contender.

Jets Flying Into Mix After Second Straight Win

Could the Jets make a postseason push? After a blowout win over the Dolphins in Week 5, long-suffering fans can dare to dream. While beating Skylar Thompson isn’t quite as impressive as knocking off Tua Tagovailoa, beating a division rival and getting over .500 is a major milestone for a Jets team that is so young at so many key position. First- and second-year players like QB Zach Wilson, RBs Breece Hall and Michael Carter and WR Garrett Wilson are all huge contributors to this group, with Hall having a breakout game in Week 5 with 197 yards from scrimmage.

The schedule gets tricky coming up, with road trips to Green Bay and Denver in back-to-back weeks. But this team is at least in the postseason conversation through the season’s first month, and that’s a big step forward from where the organization has been in recent years. Divisional round reservation prices jumped nearly 50% on SI Tickets, highest of Week 5.

Titans Boost AFC South Hopes

Tennessee has quietly won three straight after Sunday’s thrilling finish against the Commanders, which saw the Tennessee defense stand tall on multiple goal line plays with a chance for Washington to win the game. Instead, Mike Vrabel’s team won a third straight one-score game to put them in sole possession of first place in the AFC South.

Derrick Henry’s re-emergence has been a major reason why Tennessee has bounced back so well from an 0–2 start. The bruising running back had two more touchdowns and more than 100 yards on the ground in the win. And while Indianapolis still has just the third-highest average Divisional round reservation price on SI Tickets in the AFC South, they appear to be in as good a position as anyone to claim this wide-open division.

More Trouble in Mile High

The Broncos continue to play ugly football, and the lack of any signs of improvement offensively even as Russell Wilson gets acclimated to his new teammates is a major concern. Denver scored just nine points in an OT loss to the Colts, a new low in a season full of poor offensive execution. In the aftermath of yet another rough showing, Broncos Divisional round ticket reservation prices dropped 47%, per SI Tickets.

A huge game looms Monday night against Justin Herbert and the Chargers. Denver can ill afford to drop to 2–4 and take an in-division loss, but it’s never easy to win on the road… especially against top QBs. Will the Broncos start to turn things around?

