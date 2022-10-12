Odell Beckham Jr. remains a free agent as he rehabs a torn ACL he suffered during last season’s Super Bowl with the Rams, and there has been much speculation about where he’ll end up. On Tuesday, the wideout took to Twitter and replied to some tweets talking about Los Angeles and shared that his former team didn’t make him a good contract offer.

“LA knows where I wanted to be… but they didn’t offer me....ANYthing!” he said on Twitter. “So idk what people want me to do, I def kno my worth and what the offer was isn’t reflective of that. So it’s tough to say that I can come on back even tho I thought I finally found that home !”

In a separate tweet, Beckham said Los Angeles made the “lowest of low offers” after he played a key role in the team’s Super Bowl win. It’s unclear how much the Rams offered him, but it sounds like the 29-year-old is ready to move on to team No. 4.

In his four postseason games with the Rams during their incredible run, he caught 25 passes for 316 yards and two touchdowns—one of which came in the Super Bowl win against the Bengals.

