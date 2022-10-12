There remains no solid timetable for Tua Tagovailoa’s return to football after the concussion that rocked the NFL on Sept. 29, but the Dolphins quarterback is set to take a big step forward on Wednesday, Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport of NFL.com report.

As he works through concussion protocols, Tagovailoa is set to return to the practice field to throw Wednesday, according to the report. The move follows a ramp-up in his cardio and strength training over the weekend, as part of the “non-contact sports-specific activity” in his progression through the protocols.

While Tagovailoa could conceivably be cleared to play Sunday against the Vikings, the report calls it “highly unlikely” given his recent return to meetings and his limited status in practice.

Tagovailoa suffered a concussion and was taken to a local hospital during Miami’s Thursday night game against the Bengals, just four days after he looked dazed getting up from a hit against the Bills. He was cleared to return to that game, telling reporters after the game that he had suffered a back injury.

In wake of the Tagovailoa situation, the NFL and NFLPA have agreed to update the concussion protocols, adding “ataxia” to the list of “mandatory no-go” symptoms. “Ataxia” refers to the “abnormality of balance and stability, motor coordination or dysfunctional speech caused by a neurological issue,” per the statement. The change would have kept Tagovailoa from returning to the Bills game

Tagovailoa’s backup, Teddy Bridgewater, left last week’s game—a blowout loss to the Jets—and entered concussion protocol as well. If neither player can return, the Dolphins will likely give the nod to Skylar Thompson against the Vikings. He finished 19-for-33 for 166 yards and an interception last week.

