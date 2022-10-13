Russell Wilson has faced relentless criticism in the early days of his tenure as the Brocos’ franchise quarterback. However, one former teammate thinks they relate to what he’s going through and offered him some words of encouragement.

Wilson’s former teammate with the Seahawks, Marshawn Lynch, addressed the quarterback’s early-season woes during an appearance on The Richard Sherman Podcast.

“Right now, they looking at him like he’s a black sheep, and look though, if there’s anybody who know something about that, it’s me,” Lynch said.

Lynch expressed that he wants to reach out to Wilson and said now that the quarterback is out of a Seahawks uniform he’s rooting for him. The famous Seattle team nicknamed “The Legion of Boom” was known for its star defensive players and Lynch’s tough running. Wilson, who was the quarterback of that squad when they won a Super Bowl after the 2013 season, had some well-documented friction with those players.

When Wilson and the Broncos opened their season against the Seahawks with members of “The Legion of Boom” in attendance, coach Pete Carroll said, “The game isn’t about an individual player here or there. It’s about team.” He also called the win over Denver “meaningful” and “really rewarding” because of the former Seattle players that were in attendance that included Lynch and Sherman.

On Thursday, Wilson responded to Lynch’s comments.

“He’s always been amazing,” Wilson said on Lynch. “Just how he’s gone about things, how he’s been such an amazing competitor — one of the people I’ve ever played with.”

