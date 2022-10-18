The Broncos offense has gotten off to a tepid start to the 2022 season with Russell Wilson now at the helm and frustration is building in Denver.

Among those particularly displeased by the way his situation is playing out is running back Melvin Gordon, who has seen his usage plummet in recent weeks.

Gordon’s role took a major hit against his former team, the Chargers, on Monday Night Football when he received just three carries in the Broncos’ 19–16 loss. The 29-year-old managed just eight yards on his limited touches and didn’t receive another opportunity past the second quarter.

“I’m not gonna lie. It hurt a little today watching,” Gordon told NFL Network’s Bridget Condon following the loss. “You know, [the Chargers] threw up the little clown logo on my face [on the video board], and I noticed it all. It sucked. It sucked knowing that I wasn’t able to do anything about it. Go out there and help my team win. Going into overtime, sitting watching the whole game, knowing that I could be out there. So, that kinda hurt. But it’s part of it. What don’t kill you makes you stronger mentally.”

First-year coach Nathaniel Hackett opted instead to rely on Latavius Murray, who Denver just acquired off of the New Orleans practice squad after Week 4. Murray led the backfield with 27 offensive snaps, racking up 66 yards on 15 carries. Veteran Mike Boone filled in as the No. 2 running back, placing second on the team with four targets.

Despite starting the game and receiving the first two carries of the night, Gordon spent most of the evening on the sidelines. At one point, the broadcast showed him silently sitting on the Broncos bench.

“Kind of just waiting for my number to get called so I can go out there and help my teammates,” Gordon told Condon when asked what he was thinking when watching from the sidelines. “It was a close game. Felt like I could’ve helped make a difference. But apparently not.”

Gordon, who began the year as a part of a running back tandem with second-year player Javonte Williams, has struggled to break out in Denver’s first few games this year. Through six games, he’s averaged just 3.7 yards per carry with one touchdown and four fumbles, two of which were lost.

Gordon confirmed after the game that he was fine physically and didn’t know the specific reason for his demotion on Monday.

“I don’t know,” Gordon said when asked about a reason for his benching. “You and me both kind of clueless on that. So, you know, I’m sure it’ll be a conversation that’s had but to tell you exactly what happened, I can’t say. Because I don’t know.”

More NFL Coverage:

For more Denver Broncos coverage, go to Mile High Huddle.