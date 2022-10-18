The Commanders are reportedly expected to face further action pending the results of an investigation conducted by D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine regarding allegations of sexual harassment and workplace misconduct, a source told The Washington Post Monday.

Racine’s office has nearly completed its months-long investigation and plans to move “full steam ahead” as it relates to next steps. A person familiar with the probe told The Post the Commanders, owner Dan Snyder and the NFL will “soon face accountability for their actions.”

“Snyder will no longer be able to dodge subpoenas or avoid testifying or answering questions,” the anonymous source added, per the report.

Monday’s report also included a statement concerning Racine’s plans for action from attorney Lisa Banks, who represents more than 40 former Commanders employees in the ongoing case.

“Many of my clients participated in this investigation, which appeared to be wide-ranging and thorough,” Banks said. “We eagerly await next steps from the D.C. Attorney General—hopefully he will succeed where the NFL has failed in ensuring accountability for two decades of sexual misconduct.”

Racine and his team opened their investigation in the fall of 2021 as the NFL continued to conduct its own probe, which began shortly after the sexual misconduct allegations first arose in July 2020. The results of the investigation, which were never released, led to Washington receiving a $10 million fine from the NFL and Snyder stepping down from day-to-day operations.

This past July, Snyder testified before the U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Reform in relation to an investigation the committee launched in October 2021 after the league’s initial probe. Six months prior, the House Committee penned a 20-page letter detailing the finding of its report, which also included allegations of financial impropriety, and notified Racine, Virginia attorney general Jason Miyares and Maryland attorney general Brian Frosh.

In addition to Racine and the House Committee’s ongoing investigations, the NFL is currently in the process of completing a second investigation into misconduct allegations. The league opened a new investigation after learning of the House Committee’s findings; the probe is being led by U.S. attorney and former Securities and Exchange Commission chair Mary Jo White.

Monday’s news follows another startling turn of events for the franchise after an ESPN report disclosed new information regarding Snyder, who is still facing various investigations regarding workplace misconduct allegations. The embattled owner reportedly told another executive he has enough “dirt” on commissioner Roger Goodell, other owners and the league that could “blow up” the league.

Despite sweeping calls for him to sell the team, Snyder has reportedly maintained his refusal and does not plan to lose the team “without a fight that would end with multiple casualties,” ESPN wrote.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Washington Commanders coverage, go to Commander Country.