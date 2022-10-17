The Commanders may need to prepare for life without quarterback Carson Wentz for the next few weeks.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo, Washington’s starter is facing a recovery timeline of four-to-six weeks as he nurses a fractured ring finger on his throwing hand. The team is reportedly considering placing Wentz on injured reserve, which would keep him out for at least four weeks.

Wentz, 29, is reportedly in Los Angeles Monday to confer with a hand specialist, according to Rapoport.

Wentz appeared to suffer the injury during the team’s Thursday night victory over the Bears when his right arm collided with Chicago defender Justin Jones while attempting a pass. He seemed to be in a fair amount of discomfort for the rest of the night, but the injury was not believed to be serious as he finished out the game and delivered Washington a 12–7 win.

Since being traded to the nation’s capital after one season with the Colts, Wentz has gotten off to a rather up-and-down start with his third NFL team. Through six games, the former No. 2 pick has thrown for 1,489 yards and 10 touchdowns with six interceptions and one fumble lost.

The Commanders have started the year 2–4.

Washington has yet to announce what its plan at quarterback will be should Wentz miss an extended period of time, but backup Taylor Heinicke is expected to fill the void left at the position, according to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. Rookie Sam Howell is also an option under center for Ron Rivera’s team as the group prepares for a Week 7 game against the Packers on Sunday afternoon.

