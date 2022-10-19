With the NFL trade deadline less than two weeks away, teams are undoubtedly shopping players and looking to make a splash that could possibly improve their chances of postseason success. Naturally, Aaron Rodgers wouldn’t mind if the Packers got in on the action.

While appearing on The Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers was asked if his mind is on ways Green Bay can improve at the trade deadline and he said, “My head is there for sure. It’s always there.”

“We’ve had conversations,” he said regarding talks with team leadership on personnel needs. “I trust that they’ll be in the mix on certain guys that they like. As always, it comes down to a need, a price, you know, cost of those certain players.”

The Packers’ offense has appeared to struggle particularly in the passing game to start the 2022 season and they are also dealing with several injuries. Rookie wide receiver Christian Watson is nursing a hamstring injury and veteran wideout Randall Cobb is expected to miss several weeks with an ankle injury he suffered Sunday.

The trade deadline is Nov. 1 and it’s clear that Green Bay’s quarterback wouldn’t mind some more weapons during this difficult stretch.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Green Bay Packers coverage, go to Packer Central.