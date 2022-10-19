Raiders star wide receiver Davante Adams will reportedly play on Sunday amid the misdemeanor assault charge levied against him after he appeared to shove a cameraperson while leaving the field after a disappointing loss to the Chiefs.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that Adams’s case now falls under the league’s personal conduct policy and the NFL will wait for the legal process to play out. In the interim, Adams will not miss games for the Raiders, and Schefter confirms that he will play on Sunday against the Texans.

Adams faces the charge after the cameraperson went to the hospital following the postgame incident. He called police to file the assault report shortly thereafter.

“The incident will be investigated by our Assault Unit detectives, upon completion they will coordinate with the applicable city or state prosecutor to determine any applicable charges,” the KCPD said in a statement last week, per NFL Media.

After the game, Adams apologized on Twitter. He explained his perspective on how the incident occurred following the game while speaking to the media.

“He ran and jumped in front of me coming off the field, and I bumped into him and kind of pushed him, and he ended up on the ground,” Adams said. “So I want to say sorry to him for that because that was just frustration mixed with him literally just running in front of me. I shouldn’t have responded that way, but that’s how I initially responded, so I want to apologize to him for that.”

