Dak Prescott Says He Will Start for Cowboys vs. Lions Sunday

At long last, Dak is back.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott told reporters Thursday that he will start the team’s Week 7 game against the Lions, marking his first return to the field since injuring his thumb in Week 1.

Prescott was injured during the team’s 19-3 loss to the Buccaneers, but backup Cooper Rush has filled in effectively in his absence. Rush guided Dallas to wins in his first four starts before losing to the Eagles, 26-17, in Week 6.

For the season, Rush has completed 57.7% of his pass attempts for 1,020 yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions. The Cowboys’ defense has thrived all season, allowing 16.3 point per game—the third-lowest mark in the league.

Though Prescott struggled in his lone appearance this year, he’s coming off perhaps his best season as a pro. In 16 games last year, Prescott set career highs in completion percentage (68.8%) and passing touchdowns (37), and he posted his second-highest career totals for passing yards (4,449) and passer rating (104.2).

More NFL Coverage:

For more Dallas Cowboys coverage, go to Cowboys Country.