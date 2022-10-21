49ers GM John Lynch Addresses Christian McCaffrey Trade

49ers general manager John Lynch was thrilled to speak to reporters Friday about San Francisco’s newest addition in running back Christian McCaffrey and what he believes will provide a “jolt” to the offense.

The Panthers traded McCaffrey during Thursday Night Football in a blockbuster deal that sent shockwaves around the NFL. As Lynch sat at the table inside San Francisco’s practice facility answering questions, the sixth-year GM shared his excitement about his newest weapon, calling him the “perfect player” for coach Kyle Shanahan’s offensive scheme.

“He brings a lot more than just running back skills,” Shanahan told media Friday. “He’s an incredibly accomplished player. He’s got tremendous feel, he can play with speed, power … I don’t think there’s anything he can’t do.”

While San Francisco (3–3) currently sits in a three-way tie for first place with the Rams and Seahawks in the NFC West, Lynch said the move to acquire McCaffrey was strategic and an important one for the team’s direction going forward.

“You only do this when you have belief in your team as its constructed,” Lynch said.

McCaffrey, whose father Ed played for San Francisco in 1994, has recorded 393 rushing yards and 277 receiving yards with three touchdowns this season. After playing in all 16 games through his first three seasons in Carolina, the 26-year-old has played in just 10 games in the two seasons prior to 2022 because of several major injuries.

Lynch said figuring out how to use both McCaffrey and star receiver Deebo Samuel, who also features frequently in the backfield will not be an easy process, but he is intrigued to see how it all comes together.

“We’ve got a lot of work to do,” Lynch said. This isn’t a magic pill. I’m excited to see what we draw up.”

Currently, Jeff Wilson Jr. leads San Francisco with 400 rushing yards. However, his production could decrease with the arrival of McCaffrey. As the 49ers prepare to face the Chiefs on Sunday afternoon, Shanahan said it remains up in the air on if McCaffrey will make an appearance.

“I know for sure he’ll be here the following Sunday,” Shanahan said in a local radio appearance on Friday. “But that’s kind of why I’m in a wait-and-see approach right now… This happened so fast, and we’ve just got to see where he’s at.”

However, it’s clear that both Lynch and Shanahan are excited to have the running back in a 49ers’ uniform. Prior to signing McCaffrey, the division rival Rams had shown interest in signing him.

“I’m sure glad he’s not there,” Lynch said. “The fastest way to success in our league is winning your division. So in part, it seems like a lot of these situations end up where it’s us against them.”

McCaffrey returns to the West Coast where he played college football at Stanford before the Panthers selected him No. 8 in the 2017 NFL draft.

“It is special. Just being back in the Bay Area where I’ve had so many great memories,” McCaffrey told media. “It all comes full circle.”

In leaving Carolina, McCaffrey penned a tweet in gratitude for the years he spent with the franchise.

“I’m forever grateful for all of the people who have helped make these past 5 1/2 years so special for me,” McCaffrey wrote on Twitter Friday morning. “Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

