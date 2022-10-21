Kenny Pickett Clears Concussion Protocol, Expected to Start Sunday

Kenny Pickett is set to be the starting quarterback when the Steelers face the Dolphins on Sunday night in Miami.

Pittsburgh (2-4) announced Friday that Pickett was one of three players that cleared concussion protocol on the team. Tight end pat Freiermuth and cornerback Levi Wallace were also cleared ahead of Sunday’s matchup.

The rookie quarterback suffered a concussion in the third quarter of Sunday’s game against the Buccaneers, his first official start at Acrisure Stadium. Pickett was taken to the locker room and evaluated under the NFL’s concussion protocol. He was later ruled out for the remainder of the game.

In the Steelers’ 20–18 win against Tampa Bay, Pickett finished 11-of-18 for 67 yards and recorded his first NFL touchdown pass. Former starting quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, who was Pittsburgh’s starter through the first four games this season, entered the game following Pickett’s exit.

Pickett made his first career start the week prior against the Bills after Trubisky struggled to find rhythm in the Steelers’ offense.

