Steelers QB Kenny Pickett Suffers Concussion vs. Buccaneers

In his first official start at Acrisure Stadium as a member of the Steelers, quarterback Kenny Pickett left Sunday’s game against the Buccaneers in the third quarter with a concussion.

The rookie was taken to the locker room in order to be evaluated under the NFL’s concussion protocol, the team announced. He was then ruled out for the remainder of the game.

Pickett completed 11 of 18 pass attempts for 67 yards and his first NFL touchdown pass. The Steelers led the Buccaneers, 13–12, when Pickett left the game.

Former starter Mitchell Trubisky came in to replace Pickett. He started the first four games of the season for the Steelers, going 1–3.

Pickett earned his first start last Sunday on the road against the Bills after a months-long conversation surrounding who would be named the Steelers’ starter. The veteran Trubisky originally earned the starting position, but his struggles on the field led coach Mike Tomlin to name Pickett the starter in Week 5.

