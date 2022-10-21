Todd Gurley Says His NFL Career Is ‘Most Definitely’ Over

Running back Todd Gurley spent the past week thanking current and former NFL players, which caused speculation that he may be retiring, and that appears to be the case.

While speaking with NFL Network’s Andrew Siciliano, Gurley confirmed that, while he hasn’t officially retired, he doesn’t plan on playing football again.

“I don’t think there’s any question about that one,” he said.

As for why he wanted to thank all of these former NFL players, Gurley explained that he feels as if it doesn’t happen enough.

“I just wanted to show gratitude man, because there’s a lot of guys that’s on this earth and especially as alpha males, we don’t show the love like we’re supposed to,” he said. “I just wanted to let those guys know that I appreciate them for everything that they’ve done for me, just at an inspirational level.”

The Rams drafted Gurley in the first round of the 2015 draft out of Georgia, and the running back made an immediate impact. He rushed for over 1,000 yards and 10 touchdowns in his first season, winning the Offensive Rookie of the Year in that season.

After a subdued 2016 season, Gurley broke out after the Rams hired Sean McVay as head coach for the 2017 season. He totaled over 2,500 rushing yards and 30 touchdowns in 2017 and 2018 combined, leading the league in rushing touchdowns in both seasons. Those numbers led to him winning the Offensive Player of the Year in 2017 while earning two All-Pro honors.

However, knee injuries got the best of Gurley in the end. He only played two more seasons, with the Rams in 2019 and Falcons in 2020, and while he scored 21 touchdowns in those two seasons, he only accumulated 1,535 rushing yards combined in those two years.

At just 28-years-old, Gurley hasn’t played since 2020, and when Siciliano asked again if he was done, he pretty much confirmed.

“Yeah, most definitely,” he answered.

