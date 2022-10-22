Kyler Murray Shares What He Said to Kliff Kingsbury During Argument

The Cardinals offense has been inconsistent at best this season, as a team with playoff aspirations is off to a 3–4 start to the season. And on Thursday night, before Arizona took control of the game vs. the Saints, frustrations appeared to boil over.

Quarterback Kyler Murray was caught yelling at head coach Kliff Kingsbury in between plays while the Cardinals were in the red zone. Yet, Murray claims that was nothing big, just him trying to get Kingsbury to relax.

“He’s real animated over there on the sideline sometimes,” Murray said, via Doug Haller of The Athletic. “It's…‘Calm down, we’re good. We’re going to make it right.’ We ended up scoring, so that was good, but that's all I was saying. Just chill out.”

Kingsbury agreed that the exchange was not a big deal, as they are both competitors who got caught in a heated moment.

“Yeah, I mean, it’s good,” he said. “I think we’re working through as an offense where we want to be and what we want to do, and you have competitors that have a level of intensity like that, I think it will keep pushing us forward.”

The victory over New Orleans marked Arizona’s first home win of the season. The Cardinals were the NFL’s last undefeated team in 2021, but this year has been more of a grind in the early going.

The slower start appears to have led to some tension between the two in their fourth season together. However, both claim to have a good relationship despite these exchanges.

