Terry McLaurin Addresses Impact of Snyder Scandals on Commanders Players

As the Daniel Snyder drama continues, the Commanders have to find a way to put it all in the background to focus on winning games. However, that can be a difficult thing to do.

Wide receiver Terry McLaurin, who has been with the team since 2019, admitted it is not easy to just ignore all the news surrounding the team’s owner.

“I think that’s tough for us as players,” star wide receiver McLaurin said, via Barry Svrluga of The Washington Post. “Obviously, with social media and everything that’s out there, you see what’s going on.”

McLaurin added that the team understands what is going on, but they know that their job remains on the football field.

“It’s just a matter of how much you let that stuff seep in, how much you give credence to that,” he said. “None of us are dumb. We know what’s going on. But at the same time, how are you going to let it affect what’s going on on the field? I think as players, that’s what we can control.”

The latest news about Snyder comes from an ESPN report that said he used private investigators to get “dirt” on the other owners, commissioners Roger Goodell and other league officials. In response, Snyder sent a letter to other owners arguing that the report is “false and malicious.”

Snyder faces investigations from the league and a congressional committee about potential workplace misconduct. However, Snyder has told associates he will not lose the franchise “without a fight that would end with multiple casualties,” according to the ESPN report.

