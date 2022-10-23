Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf was carted off the field at the end of the first quarter against the Chargers on Sunday. He was eventually ruled out for the rest of the game by the team.

Metcalf suffered the injury on a catch near the end zone when he tried to extend for a touchdown. The 24-year-old was seen smiling while on the cart with a towel over his head, but it appears the injury was worse than it appeared.

His day ended with one catch for 12 yards on two targets. It’s unclear what the injury specifically is at this time.

Through the first seven games of the season, Metcalf has caught 31 passes on 52 targets for 418 yards and two touchdowns. With him out, Seattle will likely rely heavily on Tyler Lockett in the passing game. Lockett entered Week 7 leading the team in receiving yards (423) and catches (34).

