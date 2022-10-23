Chiefs RB Isiah Pacheco to Get First Career Start vs. 49ers, per Report

The Chiefs are adding running back Isiah Pacheco into the starting lineup for Sunday’s game vs. the 49ers, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports. It will be the rookie’s first start in the NFL.

Kansas City had started third-year running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire in each of the first six games of the season. But Edwards-Helaire has carried the ball more than 10 times in just one game this year, with just 259 rushing yards on the season. However, his five combined rushing and receiving touchdowns rank second to Travis Kelce on the team.

Both Pacheco and Edwards-Helaire will play “significant snaps” in the game, according to Rapoport.

Pacheco is a sixth-round pick out of Rutgers who has thus far spent the season backing up Edwards-Helaire. He has topped 10 carries and 60 rushing yards in two games this season, but he has been relatively quiet in the Chiefs’ other four games. On the season, Pacheco has 149 rushing yards and a touchdown on 31 attempts.

In addition to Pacheco and Edwards-Helaire, the Chiefs also have utilized veteran tailback Jerick McKinnon, who has 107 rushing yards on 27 carries this year.

The Chiefs enter Week 7 with a 4-2 record, tied with the Chargers atop the AFC West.

