The Browns will be without one of their top pass-catchers for the next few weeks after losing tight end David Njoku to an ankle injury.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Njoku suffered a high ankle sprain during Sunday’s loss to the Ravens, but it will not require surgery. The injury is expected to sideline him for the next two-to-five weeks.

Cleveland coach Kevin Stefanski described the veteran tight end’s status as week-to-week when speaking to reporters Monday.

Njoku sustained the injury in the second half of the Browns’ 23–20 loss to their AFC North rivals. He went into the locker room and did not return before later being seen leaving the stadium in a walking boot and crutches.

Though the diagnosis isn’t exactly good news, Njoku vowed on Twitter after Sunday’s game that he’d “be back soon.”

Njoku has been one of Cleveland’s most reliable pass-catchers this season, having made a team-high 34 receptions for 418 yards and a touchdown. Prior to leaving Sunday’s game, he led the team with seven catches on seven targets for 71 yards.

The Browns will return to action next Monday, Oct. 31 against the Bengals.

