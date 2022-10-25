Aaron Rodgers Says Packers Making Mental Errors ‘Shouldn’t Be Playing’

The Packers lost their third straight game on Sunday to the Commanders, as the offense continues to struggle. However, quarterback Aaron Rodgers didn’t think Washington did anything special to stop them last weekend.

While appearing on the Pat McAfee Show, AJ Hawk asked Rodgers what Washington did to stop them on Sunday, to which he answered “nothing.”

That led to McAfee responding, “People are going to be so mad with your answer.”

The quarterback elaborated by saying that Green Bay beat itself instead of Washington beating them.

“They didn’t have to do anything,” Rodgers said. “We had so many mental errors and mistakes.”

According to Rodgers, this Packers team is committing way more mental errors than usual, all the way up from the low single digits to double digits per week. And as for how to fix this issue, Rodgers has a very simple answer.

“Guys who are making too many mistakes shouldn’t be playing,” he said. “Gotta start cutting some reps.”

In the offseason, Green Bay decided to replace veteran wide receiver DaVante Adams with younger players like Romeo Doubs and Christian Watson. The offensive line has also dealt with injury issues that have caused the line to get shuffled.

That lack of continuity from last season to this year in the passing game seems to have caused the offense to slow down. Through seven games, Allen Lazard is the only Packers wide receiver to have surpassed 300 receiving yards on the season.

Green Bay travels to Buffalo to play the 5–1 Bills on Sunday night.

