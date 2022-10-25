Raiders Trade Defensive Lineman Johnathan Hankins to Cowboys, per Report

The Cowboys are acquiring defensive lineman Johnathan Hankins and a 2024 seventh-round pick from the Raiders for a sixth-round pick, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports.

Hankins is a veteran lineman who has played for three teams in his nine-year career, including the past five for the Raiders organization. He has played in at least 14 games in all but two seasons of his career, and he’s totaled 366 tackles and 14.5 sacks since entering the league with the Giants in 2013.

Dallas adds Hankins to a defensive line that has strong pass rushers but could use some interior help, which is Hankins’s specialty. The defensive tackle will help Dallas’s defense stop the run and free up Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence to focus on rushing the passer.

The trade also gives insight to the state of both teams. The Cowboys are 5–2 on the season and are legitimate contenders, while the Raiders are 2–4 and may choose to focus on next season if they don’t turn it around soon.

