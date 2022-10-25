Fresh off of a decisive 21-point road win over the 49ers, the Chiefs will be without one of their best defensive players for the foreseeable future.

Defensive end Frank Clark has been suspended for two games for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy, according to ESPN’s Adam Teicher. The suspension will begin after Kansas City’s bye in Week 8, with Clark missing home games against the Titans and Jaguars.

Clark’s suspension stems from a pair of misdemeanor charges from June 2021, when the 29-year-old was charged with possession of a concealed firearm. Clark pled no contest to both charges.

Clark, who joined the Chiefs after being traded by the Seahawks prior to the 2019 season, has made the Pro Bowl in each of the past three seasons. He has three sacks and four tackles for loss in seven games this year, and has started 47 games for Kansas City over the past four seasons.

