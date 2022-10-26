JJ Watt, Kealia Ohai Announce Birth of Their First Child

Cardinals defensive end JJ Watt and his wife, Red Stars forward Kealia Ohai, announced the birth of their first son on Tuesday.

The baby, named Koa James Watt, was born on Sunday.

“Love and happiness have reached heights we never even knew existed,” Watt tweeted on Tuesday.

The couple, who married back in 2020, announced their pregnancy back in June. Ohai did not compete in the 2022 NWSL season due to an ACL injury and her pregnancy.

Watt missed the first game of the NFL season with a calf injury but played in the next six games.

Luckily for Watt, the Cardinals played last Thursday beating the Saints 42–34. This made him available for his son’s birth on Sunday. It’s unknown if Watt plans to miss any time after his son was born.

Earlier this month, Watt said that he went into A-Fib and had his heart shocked back into rhythm. He didn’t miss any games due to the heart condition.

