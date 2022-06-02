Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Extra Mustard

JJ, Kealia Watt Announce They’re Expecting First Child

Cardinals defensive end JJ Watt and his wife, Chicago Red Stars’ Kealia Watt, announced on Thursday that they are expecting their first child together.

They posted their baby announcement on social media with a few baby bump photos. The couple has been married since 2020.

“Could not be more excited,” JJ tweeted with the photos.

Kealia posted the photos with the hint that the baby is due in October of this year. The couple did not mention if they know the gender or not yet.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

This means that Baby Watt will arrive during the 2022 NFL and NWSL seasons. However, Kealia hasn’t played yet in 2022 due to an ACL injury. It’s unknown if she will return to the field this season now since she is also pregnant.

The last regular season Red Stars game is on Oct. 2, so it’s possible that the baby could arrive after Kealia is done with her seventh season in the league.

JJ is entering his 12th NFL season and his second with the Cardinals. The five-time All-Pro missed a majority of the 2021 season due to a shoulder injury. However, he is expected to play in the upcoming season.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Arizona Cardinals coverage, go to All Cardinals.

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Tom Brady has won 32 of 35 games against the Bills, the Buccaneers’ Week 14 opponent. Syndication The Indianapolis Star (© Max Gersh / USA TODAY NETWORK)
NFL

Tom Brady Set Record In NFLPA Endorsement Deals Last Year

The Bucs QB’s success off the field is making headlines ahead of Year 23.

By Jelani Scott
Nike co-founder Phil Knight
NBA

Report: Nike Founder, Dodgers Owner Make Bid to Buy Trail Blazers

The Portland team has been under ownership from Paul Allen and his trust since 1988.

By Madison Williams
Frank Gore officially retires from the NFL
Play
NFL

Frank Gore’s Work Ethic Should Lead to Hall of Fame

His love for the game helped him endure for 16 years, which is why he retires as one of the greatest players in NFL history.

By Conor Orr
Coco Gauff speaking at a microphone at the French Open
Play
Tennis

Both Eyeing a Breakthrough, Gauff and Swiatek to Meet in French Open Final

The 2022 final pits a budding American star up against the top-ranked player in the world, who enters Saturday riding a 34-match winning streak.

By Chris Almeida and Jon Wertheim
Marion Barber (24) touch helmets with Terrell Owens (81) after Owens scores a touchdown in the first half against the Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in 2007.
Play
NFL

Terrell Owens Pays Tribute to Former Teammate Marion Barber

The former Cowboys running back was found dead in his apartment Wednesday.

By Joseph Salvador
Chicago Fire goalkeeper Gaga Slonina
Play
Soccer

Report: Fire Reject Real Madrid’s Bid for U.S. GK Slonina

The 18-year-old U.S. international reportedly has eyes for the Bernabéu and the Bernabéu only.

By Avi Creditor
Nov 14, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) celebrates after a victory against the Atlanta Falcons at AT&amp;T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
Play
Fantasy

CeeDee Lamb, Kyle Pitts Among Top Breakout Candidates

These 10 players could reach an elite fantasy level.in 2022.

By Michael Fabiano
gilbert-arenas-wizards
NBA

Adidas Is Relaunching Gilbert Arenas’s Signature Shoe

The “Agent Gil” drops June 6.

By Michael Shapiro