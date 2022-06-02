JJ, Kealia Watt Announce They’re Expecting First Child

Cardinals defensive end JJ Watt and his wife, Chicago Red Stars’ Kealia Watt, announced on Thursday that they are expecting their first child together.

They posted their baby announcement on social media with a few baby bump photos. The couple has been married since 2020.

“Could not be more excited,” JJ tweeted with the photos.



Kealia posted the photos with the hint that the baby is due in October of this year. The couple did not mention if they know the gender or not yet.

This means that Baby Watt will arrive during the 2022 NFL and NWSL seasons. However, Kealia hasn’t played yet in 2022 due to an ACL injury. It’s unknown if she will return to the field this season now since she is also pregnant.

The last regular season Red Stars game is on Oct. 2, so it’s possible that the baby could arrive after Kealia is done with her seventh season in the league.

JJ is entering his 12th NFL season and his second with the Cardinals. The five-time All-Pro missed a majority of the 2021 season due to a shoulder injury. However, he is expected to play in the upcoming season.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Arizona Cardinals coverage, go to All Cardinals.