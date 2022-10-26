Much has been made of Tom Brady’s and Aaron Rodgers’s play so far this year. The two future Hall of Famers nearly called it a career this past offseason and are now in the midst of difficult starts to both of their seasons. And if you ask Kurt Warner, they just don’t look happy out there.

“I think both of those guys look like they’re exhausted,” Warner told People. “It’s ok to go, ‘You know what? It’s not how it used to be. I may not be who I used to be, or, it’s just too hard overall to get everybody up to the standard. Maybe it is time to walk away.’“

For the first time ever, both quarterbacks have records below .500 at the same time going into Week 8 with the Buccaneers and Packers both sitting at 3–4. Both teams are dealing with injuries and lost significant personnel during the offseason, but Warner thinks both signal-callers look done.

“It’s not being defeated,” Warner said. “That’s not saying you can’t do it anymore. I just think sometimes that stuff outweighs the joy of the game, which is what it looks like is happening for those two guys and I feel for them.”

With Tom Brady at 45 and Rodgers turning 39 in December, it appears Warner thinks they should hang it up.

