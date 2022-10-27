Bengals star wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase could possibly land on the injured reserve list with a hip injury, sources told NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo on Thursday.

Chase reportedly will most likely not play this week vs. the Browns on Monday Night Football. An announcement regarding his placement on the IR is reportedly expected to come in the next couple days.

If the receiver lands on the IR, then he will miss a minimum of four weeks. The hip injury could sideline Chase for up to six weeks, sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Chase saw a hip specialist on Wednesday to learn more about the severity of his injury. Details regarding the injury have not been released yet.

The 2021 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year injured his hip during the team’s 30–26 win over the Saints on Sunday, Oct. 16. He apparently aggravated it last Sunday vs. the Falcons, per Schefter, which is what caused him to visit a specialist regarding the injury this week.

