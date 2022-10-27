NFL Week 8 Picks From the MMQB Staff

Welcome to Week 8. We have reached the final week of October, and two Hall of Fame quarterbacks will lead their struggling teams in prime time. First, Tom Brady and the Buccaneers open the week on Thursday Night Football against Lamar Jackson and the Ravens. Then Aaron Rodgers and the Packers face Josh Allen and the Bills on Sunday night. Will either legend get his team back on track? Our pickers have more faith in Tampa Bay pulling the upset, which probably makes sense given where Buffalo is in the power rankings.

Elsewhere, our crew would not be surprised to see the Lions, Commanders or Giants win outright as underdogs.

Here's who is picking games straight-up for the MMQB this year:

Albert Breer, senior NFL reporter

Mitch Goldich, editor

Gary Gramling, senior editor

Conor Orr, staff writer

John Pluym, managing editor

BOLD denotes an upset pick.

