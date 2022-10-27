Skip to main content
Eagles Trade With Bears for Defensive End Robert Quinn
Eagles Trade With Bears for Defensive End Robert Quinn

NFL Week 8 Picks From the MMQB Staff

Our writers and editors pick a winner in all 15 games.

Welcome to Week 8. We have reached the final week of October, and two Hall of Fame quarterbacks will lead their struggling teams in prime time. First, Tom Brady and the Buccaneers open the week on Thursday Night Football against Lamar Jackson and the Ravens. Then Aaron Rodgers and the Packers face Josh Allen and the Bills on Sunday night. Will either legend get his team back on track? Our pickers have more faith in Tampa Bay pulling the upset, which probably makes sense given where Buffalo is in the power rankings

Elsewhere, our crew would not be surprised to see the LionsCommanders or Giants win outright as underdogs.

Here's who is picking games straight-up for the MMQB this year:

Albert Breer, senior NFL reporter
Mitch Goldich, editor
Gary Gramling, senior editor
Conor Orr, staff writer
John Pluym, managing editor

BOLD denotes an upset pick.

mmqb-staff-picks-week-8

More NFL Coverage: