Buccaneers’ Shaquil Barrett Suffered Torn Achilles, Out for Season, per Report

Buccaneers pass rusher Shaquil Barrett will miss the rest of the season after tests confirmed he tore his Achilles on Thursday night, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports. Barrett’s recovery is expected to last between 7-9 months.

After Tampa Bay’s loss to Baltimore on Thursday, coach Todd Bowles admitted to the media that Barrett’s injury “doesn’t look good” before Barrett underwent an MRI.

Barrett is currently in his fourth season with the Buccaneers and has cemented himself as one of the best pass rushers in the league. He led the league with 19.5 sacks in 2019, and was instrumental in Tampa Bay’s 2020 Super Bowl run.

This year, Barrett recorded 31 tackles and three sacks in the team’s first eight games. After only recording 14 sacks in his first four seasons in the NFL with Denver, Barrett has totaled 40.5 in the last four campaigns after switching teams.

Next year, Barrett will enter the third year of a four-year, $68 million deal he signed with Tampa Bay following the 2020 season.

More NFL Coverage: