Zac Taylor Says Bengals Won’t Put Ja’Marr Chase on Injured Reserve

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor announced the team is not placing wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase on injured reserve, per The Athletic’s Paul Dehner Jr. On Friday, the team revealed that Chase has been dealing with a hip injury that will force him to miss time.

For now, Chase will miss Cincinnati's Week 8 game vs. Cleveland on Monday night, with the rest of the timetable still unclear. Chase first suffered the injury in the Week 6 game against the Saints, then aggravated it last week vs. Atlanta.

Early reporting was that he would have to miss 4–6 weeks while recovering, and had the Bengals put Chase on IR, the wide receiver would have had to miss at least four weeks no matter what. The fact that Cincinnati is keeping Chase off of IR makes it seem as if they are hopeful that he can return within the next month.

Through seven games this season, the 2021 Offensive Player of the Year has totaled 605 receiving yards and six touchdowns, but he has surpassed 100 yards with two touchdowns in each of the last two games.. The Bengals, who started the season 0–2, have gone 4–1 in their last five games.

