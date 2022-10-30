The list of accomplishments accrued by Patriots coach Bill Belichick throughout his singular career is a lengthy one. With Sunday’s 22-17 victory over the Jets, he leapfrogged a coaching legend.

The result was career win No. 325 for Belichick, moving him past George Halas for No. 2 on the NFL’s career victory list. The 70-year-old Belichick is now just 22 wins behind the all-time leader, Don Shula.

Belichick spent five years as head coach of the Browns before joining New England in 2000. He’s guided his teams to 10-win campaigns in 20 of his 27 seasons as a head coach, including a streak of 17 straight from 2003 to ’19. Belichick’s teams have been to the postseason 19 times.

Halas got his professional head coaching start in 1920 with the Decatur Staleys, who eventually became the Chicago Bears in 1922. His final year as coach of the Bears came in 1967. Athough he stepped away for a coaching hiatus three different times, his run was undeniably successful. Halas guided Chicago to six NFL titles, and he had just six losing seasons in 40 years as coach.

Belichick now boasts a career record, including postseason games, of 325-160-0. Halas is 324-151-31.

More NFL Coverage:

For more New England Patriots coverage, go to Patriots Country.