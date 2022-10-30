Eagles’ AJ Brown ‘Upset’ With Performance After Three-TD Game

Eagles wide receiver AJ Brown set two career bests on Sunday during the team’s 35–13 win over the Steelers, yet he said he was still “upset” with his performance after the game.

Brown scored three touchdowns in the first half, which is the most he’s scored in a single game. Additionally, the receiver totaled 156 yards off six receptions, which is once again another personal best. His previous best was 155 yards, coming in the Eagles’ Week 1 game vs. the Lions.

But, Brown told reporters at his postgame press conference that he thought he could’ve done more on the field.

“I’m kind of upset right now,” Brown said, via The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Josh Tolentino. “I know I had a big day, but I could’ve had an even bigger day.”

Brown felt like he could’ve scored a fourth touchdown in the game, but because of some miscues on the field, he wasn’t able to. He caught six of 11 pass attempts from quarterback Jalen Hurts.

The 25-year-old didn’t play much in the fourth quarter after coach Nick Sirianni took out most of the starters while the team was far ahead of Pittsburgh.

Regardless of what Brown thought of his performance on Sunday, the receiver majorly helped the Eagles crush the Steelers to remain undefeated at 7–0 on the season.

