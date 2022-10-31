Before kickoff on Sunday night, things were already chippy between Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs and Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander. When the two came running out of the tunnel, cameras caught them exchanging words. And after the Bills’ 27–17 win, each player took shots at the other.

“I used to play them in the past,” Diggs said. “So it wasn’t like something I anticipated him . . . I don’t know, doing the s--- that he did. I didn’t anticipate that.”

When he was asked who started it, Diggs said, “I don’t give a f--- who started it. I finished it. I got the win.”

Alexander shared what he said to Diggs while the two were in the tunnel before the game.

“I was just keeping it real with him,” Alexander said. “Told him he couldn’t mess with me, he a little boy.”

When asked about Diggs’s “I finished it” comment, Alexander said, “I don’t know what he mean by that. I need more clarification.”

Finally, he was asked if he knew who started the confrontation.

“No, I don’t either,” Alexander said. “I finished it.”

Alexander finished the game with four passes defensed and an interception, while Diggs tallied six catches for 108 yards and a touchdown. The two have a history dating back to Diggs’s days with the Vikings when they matched up twice a year in the NFC North. Unfortunately, it probably will be a while until fans get to see this rivalry again.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Buffalo Bills coverage, go to Bills Central.