Lions Trade T.J. Hockenson to Vikings for Draft Picks

The Lions are trading tight end T.J. Hockenson to the Vikings ahead of the NFL trade deadline, Minnesota announced. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero first reported that Minnesota will send Detroit a second-round pick in 2023 and a third-round pick in 2024 in return for Hockenson, a fourth-round pick in 2023 and a conditional fourth-round pick in 2024.

Detroit drafted Hockenson with pick No. 8 overall in the 2019 NFL draft, but in 3.5 years with the team, the tight end never reached 1,000 yards receiving in a season. This year, he has just 395 receiving yards and three touchdowns in seven games.

The Vikings, who lead the NFC North with a 6–1 record, add some much needed assistance to their pass offense. Hockenson instantly becomes the team’s third-leading receiver based on his current numbers and overtakes Irv Smith Jr., who has just 168 yards receiving, as the No. 1 tight end.

The Lions picked up Hockenson’s fifth-year option in the offseason, so Minnesota gets the tight end for another year-and-a-half before he hits free agency.

