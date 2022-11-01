The Dolphins are acquiring defensive end Bradley Chubb from the Broncos ahead of the trade deadline, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports.

The full deal also includes running back Chase Edmonds heading to Denver with pick compensation. In total, Miami will get Chubb and a fifth-round pick from the Broncos for Edmonds, a first-round pick and a fourth-round pick, per Schefter.

The first-round pick originally belonged to the 49ers, but Miami acquired it in a trade down during the 2021 NFL draft that allowed San Francisco to draft Trey Lance. The Dolphins’ own first-rounder was forfeited as part of the punishment for the NFL’s investigation into the tampering allegations against the team.

Chubb is set to become a free agent at the end of the year, which incentivized Denver to get something for him now instead of losing him for nothing. The fifth-year pass rusher was a top-five pick in 2018 and has totaled 26 sacks in his career thus far. This season, he has 5.5 sacks and 26 tackles through eight games.

To counteract Chubb’s loss, the Broncos are trading a fourth-round pick to the Jets for pass rusher Jacob Martin and a fifth-round pick, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Martin, who is signed through next year, has 1.5 sacks and eight tackles in eight games.

The Dolphins enter Week 9 with a 5–3 record and in the playoff picture, while the Broncos are a disappointing 3–5.

