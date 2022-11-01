The Commanders and Steelers are finalizing a trade for William Jackson III that will send the veteran cornerback to Pittsburgh in exchange for draft compensation, as first reported by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Washington and Pittsburgh will swap late-round picks in 2025, according to Rapoport, with the Commanders receiving a conditional sixth-round pick and the Steelers getting a conditional seventh-rounder.

Jackson hasn’t played for the Commanders since Week 5, and Rapoport reports that both sides were seeking a fresh start. The 30-year-old defensive back reportedly had requested a trade in mid-October and now gets his wish.

The Commanders first signed Jackson, a 2016 first-round pick by the Bengals, to a three-year, $40.5 million deal ahead of the 2021 season. He played 12 games in his first year with the club, recording two interceptions.

Jackson has seen his playing time take a significant hit this season. He’s only played in four games and hasn’t been on the field since Washington lost to Tennessee on Oct. 9.

Jackson now will make his return to the AFC North after having played for the Bengals from 2016 to ’20. He’ll now head to the rival Steelers, who will get a much-needed boost in the secondary.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Pittsburgh Steelers coverage, go to All Steelers.