Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman will miss the remainder of the season after opting to undergo surgery to repair a Lisfranc injury in his left foot.

Baltimore coach John Harbaugh confirmed the news Thursday. Bateman, a second-year pro, has recorded 15 catches for 285 yards and two touchdowns this season. He started five of the six games in which he played. As a rookie in 2021, Bateman registered 46 receptions for 515 yards with one touchdown. He was selected in the first round of the ’21 NFL draft out of Minnesota.

“Rashod Bateman has decided to go ahead and get a surgery for his foot. He’s going to get the Lisfranc surgery,” Harbaught said. “… It was up to him. He and his agent and his family talked it over, and they decided it would be in his best interest to do that. So we support him on that, and we understand what he’s doing.”

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson expressed disappointment in losing Bateman but confidence in his other receivers upon hearing the news.

“That’s my guy,” Jackson said of Bateman. “I was looking forward to having a great, long season. … I wish him a speedy recovery. We’ve got a lot of great guys in our receiving group, and I’ve got full, 100% confidence in those guys.”

More NFL Coverage:

Raven Country: Ravens Notebook: Sacks Come in Bunches, Prime Time Success

For more Baltimore Ravens coverage, visit Raven Country.