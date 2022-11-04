The Eagles improved to an NFL-best 8–0 on Thursday night with a 29–17 win over the Texans on the road. Not only did the victory give Philadelphia a franchise-best start, but also has many thinking about another historic possibility: an undefeated season.

Though fans of the team might be dreaming of a perfect record, Eagles players don’t seem to be focused on the same goal. Quarterback Jalen Hurts, for example, expressed his pride in helping deliver a franchise-best start to Philadelphia, but made clear that the team doesn’t plan to rest on its laurels.

“I know it’s special for the city of Philadelphia,” Hurts told reporters after the game, per NFL.com. “I mean, I’ve been 8–0 before and lost the national championship. Just take it day by day. Take it day by day. We haven’t accomplished anything yet. It’s a day-by-day thing of us controlling things we can, playing to our standard and trying to grow every day. I think that’s truly what it’s about.”

Star wideout A.J. Brown echoed Hurts’s remarks, saying that he wants the team to focus on one game at a time.

“Not to me,” Brown said, per The Athletic. “I think winning, going 1–0, every week. But we’re not stuck on a number. We’re just trying to win every week. This s— is hard. Prime example, the first half. They took the ball out of our hand, running the ball. We’ve got to find a way to adjust. We’re not caught up in trying to go perfect. That’s not even a conversation right now. We’re just trying to win. Find a way to win.”

Coach Nick Sirianni espoused a similar message to that of his players. Though he admitted he was pleased with an undefeated start, he pointed out that the team has higher aspirations than being 8–0.

“It’s just the next one,” Sirianni said, per The Athletic. “At this particular point, being 8–0 is sweet. It beats the alternative of being 7–1 or 6–2, right? We know our goal wasn’t to go 8–0.”

Of course, that goal is a Super Bowl, which is still well off in the future. For now, the Eagles will look to move forward one step at a time, beginning on Nov. 14 against the Commanders.

