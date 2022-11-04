Tom Brady Shares Message for Devin White Amid ‘Loafing’ Criticism

Buccaneers linebacker Devin White has found himself on the defensive this week after some observers accused him of loafing during the team’s 27–22 loss to the Ravens last Thursday.

However, he’s found a supporter in his quarterback.

Tom Brady took to Twitter to issue his support for White after the 2021 Pro Bowler tried to explain himself once again in a response to Greg Auman of The Athletic. The seven-time Super Bowl champ did his best to quell the situation, making clear that he and the rest of the team has White’s back.

“It’s gonna take all of us. We got you @DevinWhite__40,” Brady wrote.

Among those that directed criticism at White this week was former Bucs defensive tackle and Hall of Famer Warren Sapp, who dissected a clip on Instagram in which White–one of Tampa’s captains–didn’t appear to be giving full effort.

“I want you all to watch this one,” Sapp said. “Or better yet, I want you to watch the effort of the captain right here, No. 45. I want you to watch the captain. How do you show up with your defense on Monday morning with this type of effort? I’d ask for your ‘C’ off your chest. … Are you kidding me right now? What is that?”

The play Sapp reviewed took place in the third quarter with the Thursday Night Football game tied, 10–10. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson completed a short pass to Demarcus Robinson on third-and-9, and Robinson was able to weave his way through the Buccaneers defense for a first down. The Ravens scored a touchdown two plays later.

White, who was well away from the action on the play, admitted to reporters this week that he wasn’t moving as quick as he could’ve been but that he teammates “know what’s going on.”

“I was on the far side of the field on our sideline, just with my coverage, and a play happened on [the Ravens] sideline,” White said after Thursday’s practice, per the Tampa Bay Times. “I took off running; obviously I wasn’t running the fastest over there, but I mean, my teammates know what’s going on and what comes with me with [being] on the field and effort.”

White later indicated to Auman that he had apologized to his teammates for his lackluster hustle on the play.

The Buccaneers (3–5) clearly seem to be having issues outside of White’s effort on one play, having now plummeted below the Falcons in the NFC South standings. As Brady indicated, Tampa will need the entire roster to buy in–and fast–or else the group may find themselves at risk of missing out on the playoffs later in the year.

