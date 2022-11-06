Bears’ Justin Fields Sets Regular-Season Record for Rushing Yards by a QB

Bears quarterback Justin Fields can now call himself an NFL record-holder after a career day on the ground against the Dolphins.

Fields rushed for 178 yards in Chicago’s 35–32 loss to Miami on Sunday, setting the league’s regular-season record for most rushing yards by a quarterback in a single game in the Super Bowl era. The previous record was set by Michael Vick, who gashed the Vikings for 173 yards back in 2002.

The record-setting performance for Field came on just 15 attempts, for an average of 11.9 yards per carry. He added a rushing score, in addition to three touchdowns through the air to piece together one of the best games of his young career.

The highlight of the day for Fields came early in the third quarter when he danced through a collection of would-be-tacklers and accelerated up the field for a 63-yard score.

Though Fields’s effort on Sunday was surely commendable, he didn’t quite break the record for most rushing yards by a quarterback in any NFL game. That mark still belongs to Colin Kaepernick, who racked up 181 yards on the ground in a divisional playoff game against the Packers in 2013.

While Fields wasn’t able to power his team to victory against a high-powered Dolphins offense, the Bears can look fondly on Sunday’s game as a sign they may have found the dynamic quarterback they’ve been missing.

