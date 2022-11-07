Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady became the first quarterback in NFL history to eclipse the 100,000 career passing yards mark on Sunday, adding to the historic list of achievements for the future first-ballot Hall of Famer.

Brady’s former coach Bill Belichick appeared on his weekly radio spot on The Greg Hill Show on WEEI in Boston and was asked about his former quarterback’s achievement.

“It’s a tremendous accomplishment by Tom and a real credit to everything about him,” Belichick said. “Longevity, accuracy, consistency . . . just doing so many things right in the passing game for so long. It’s a phenomenal accomplishment and really happy for him. Nobody deserves it more than he does. He’s worked extremely hard and is very good at what he does. That’s an amazing stat. I don’t even know how far 100,000 yards is . . . must be a long way. I don’t know how many miles . . . I have no idea. That’s a great accomplishment.”

When told by the producer that it was 56.8 miles, Belichick didn’t miss a beat.

“Jesus,” he chuckled.

There were plenty of reports, speculation and rumors surrounding the relationship between Belichick and Brady when his 20-year career with the Patriots came to a close in 2020. But, there’s no doubt that there’s plenty of mutual admiration for what each individual has accomplished over their respective Hall of Fame careers.

